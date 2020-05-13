Revoke time card system, urges NDA

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 12

The Nepal Dairy Association (NDA) has requested the government to revoke the time card system as dairy factories have been finding it difficult to supply dairy items to the market under this system.

Issuing a press statement today, NDA has urged the government to lift the time card system for suppliers of dairy products.The association has claimed that the system has put the sector in more trouble.

“As per the government’s time card system we have to supply our products by 10:00am, which is not possible. Dairy products are equally as important as other food items. Hence, the government has to lift this system for dairy products,” mentioned Prahalad Dahal, general secretary of NDA.

Dahal further said that the government has to prioritise the dairy industry in a similar manner to how it has prioritised medicines and drinking water. “The industry had already been facing problems earlier and finally when supply was getting a bit better the government again enforced the time card system,” he said.

“Prior to this crisis too, the dairy industry has always supplied products to the market even during the earthquake and other adverse situations without any obstruction,” he added. “So why this restriction now during the lockdown?”

He further said that all farmers, industrialists and workers are risking their lives and businesses and working even in such a difficult time, thus the government has to ease supply mechanism.

As per the time card system of the government, vehicles of the government bodies are allowed to operate between 9:30 and 10 in the morning for employees to go to offices and in between 5:00 and 6:00 in the evening to return home. Likewise, vehicles belonging to banks and financial institutions are allowed to operate from 9:30am to 10:00am and also between 3:30pm to 5:00pm.

Meanwhile, the time card system allows vehicles supplying grocery items, foodstuff and other emergency items to be operated only before 10:00am.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook