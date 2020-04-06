Second flight leaves with 300 Americans

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A total of 300 Americans were repatriated by the US Embassy from Nepal on Sunday. Americans stranded in Nepal after the lockdown were evacuated via a Qatar Airways flight. Prior to this one flight had already departed to the US carrying 302 Americans on March 31.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry has expressed his gratitude towards the trekking guides in Nepal for assisting isolated tourists and the hospitality sector for ensuring food and accommodation for stranded tourists during the lockdown period. “I would like to thank Nepal Tourism Board and the local government for helping us to rescue tourists from outside the valley and to evacuate them from Kathmandu to their destinations,” he said.

After the government imposed a lockdown in the country a large number of tourists had been stranded in Nepal. Several flights have been arranged for evacuation.

Amid this the Canadian government has introduced an emergency loan programme for Canadians stranded across the world. Those Canadians who are stranded in Nepal as well can contact the Canadian Consulate in Nepal for the emergency loan of up to $5,000.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook