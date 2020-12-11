Simrik says thanks

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Simrik Air has expressed its gratitude to the Nepal government for trusting its expertise and providing it the significant responsibility of offering its service to Sagarmatha (Everest Height Measurement Project, ‘which is a matter of national pride’.

The airline company has said it is proud to have been part of the historic event and is glad to have contributed to its success.

“We are equally thankful to our pilots and the engineering team for their untiring efforts to make this historic mission successful, despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain,” reads a statement issued by Captain Rameshwar Thapa, chairperson of Simrik Air. “Heartily thanks to every member of Simrik Air for their hard work and utmost proficiency.”

Since its establishment, Simrik Air has always been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts.

