StanChart’s donation

KATHMANDU: To support the Nepal government’s efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19, Standard Chartered Bank Nepal has donated Rs 11.6 million to the government’s Corona Virus Control and Treatment Relief Fund.

The amount was handed over to Minister of Commerce, Industry and Supplies Lekh Raj Bhatta by CEO of the bank Mr Anirvan Ghosh Dastidar and Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Pranu Singh. Minister Bhatta thanked the bank for the support on behalf of the prime minister and the government.

Standard Chartered Group had earlier announced the launch of a $50 million global fund to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across its footprints.

