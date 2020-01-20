Three shortlisted for NTB chief executive

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 19

The sub-committee led by the government’s Joint Secretary Ghanashyam Upadhyaya has shortlisted three names for the post of chief executive officer at Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

Out of a total of nine candidates who were shortlisted among the 17 candidates who had filed their applications for the apex post of the tourism body, the sub-committee today has shortlisted Dhananjay Regmi, Dipak Bastakoti and Hikmat Singh Aiyer.

Meanwhile, former chief executive officer Deepak Raj Joshi, who the private sector had highly expected to continue to lead Nepal Tourism Board, failed to make it among the top three candidates.

Although the board had decided to select a new CEO today, the final meeting has been postponed for Monday. The NTB board, which is chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCT- CA) will select the chief executive officer of NTB for the next four years.

A version of this article appears in print on January 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook