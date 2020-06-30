Tourism minister appoints Sherpa, Poudel as NAC board members

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 29

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has appointed two new members on the board committee of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC).

A meeting held today at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has appointed Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa, chairman of Altitude Air, and Prakash Poudel, managing director of BATAS Foundation, as board members of the national flag carrier.

The number of NAC board members has now reached seven.

Earlier board comprised of Sushil Ghimire, executive chairman, and Kedar Prasad Paneru, Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, Ashok Sigdel and Achut Raj Pahadi as members.

When appointed as the tourism minister, Bhattarai had vowed to improve the current status of NAC. In the course of improving NAC, Minister Bhattarai has recently been busy with replacing the prior officials and appointing new ones.

Amid this, the minister has appointed Poudel as NAC board member. Poudel had worked as a member of the taskforce that had earlier been formed by MoCTCA to study the status of NAC. He had worked under the coordination of current NAC Executive Chair Ghimire.

Poudel is also the former chief executive officer of Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and former director of finance and administration at Chitwan Medical College. Poudel has been working in the areas of foreign direct investment, finance and management consultancy.

Similarly, Altitude Air Chairman Sherpa has been appointed as another board member. He had earlier worked as a member of executive committee of Nepal Tourism Board. He has also worked as a former general secretary of Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal.

