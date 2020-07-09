Unilever’s initiative in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

KATHMANDU: Unilever Nepal has, as a part of its corporate social responsibility programme, in the fight against the common challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. The consolidated relief package amounts to Rs 37.8 million, as per a press statement.
Unilever has procured and donated five ventilator machines (BiPap) to be used for critical patients, to the Ministry of Health. It has further donated to the Ministry of Health a Nucleic Acid Diagnostic for performing 2,880 COVID-19 tests.
The company has distributed over 154,000 units of Lifebuoy Soap, Lifebuoy Liquid Handwash, Lux, Dove soaps to government institutions and other bodies. Unilever has also extended support to nearly 4,200 families with ration relief packages in partnership with the local ward officers worth Rs 6.8 million.
Unilever Nepal has also decided to return the financial support provided by the government for the months of April, May and June, in the form of SSF relief, by returning back the employer share so that these funds can accessed by smaller businesses who require these support more. Unilever, to promote handwash, created a large scale handwash awareness campaign on social media led by major influencers.
