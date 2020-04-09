Visa service suspension extended

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Department of Immigration (DoI) has extended suspension of visa services till April 15.

As per the decision of the government to extend lockdown to prevent coronavirus from spreading, the DoI has also extended the visa service suspension period, said Ram Chandra Tiwari, information officer of DoI.

As per him, foreigners possessing a valid visa till March 21 and returning back to their country within the lockdown period or within seven days after the regular service resumes are exempted from visa fee, late fee or penalties.

“Other foreigners wishing to extend their stay in Nepal are subject to pay the regular visa fees only, without any additional penalties.”

However, those whose visa had expired before March 21 are subject to the usual late fees and penalties as per the existing immigration laws, he added.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook