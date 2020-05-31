Xiaomi launches Mi 10, Mi Note 10 Lite

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Xiaomi has announced the launch of two flagship smartphones in the Mi series in Nepal — Mi Note 10 Lite and Mi 10.

Mi 10 is the first and the latest smartphone in premium flagship in Nepal with a 108MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform for 5G connectivity, a 3D Curved AMOLED display, a powerful 4,780mAh battery, and 30W wireless charging.

Mi Note 10 Lite offers a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, a versatile 64MP quad camera setup, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and a large-capacity 5,260mAh battery.

Both products offer a selection of great features and scale new heights of premium smartphone experience, as per a media release.

Mi 10 will be available in two colour variants — Twilight grey and Coral Green in 8GB + 256GB variant at a price of Rs 89,999.

Mi Note 10 Lite is offered in 6GB + 128GB variant and three colour options: Midnight Black, Glacier White and Nebula Purple at Rs 44,999. Both phones will be available for purchase across offline stores, retail partners and online partners Daraz and Sastodeal very soon.

