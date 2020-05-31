Xiaomi launches Mi 10, Mi Note 10 Lite

KATHMANDU: Xiaomi has announced the launch of two flagship smartphones in the Mi series in Nepal — Mi Note 10 Lite and Mi 10.
Mi 10 is the first and the latest smartphone in premium flagship in Nepal with a 108MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform for 5G connectivity, a 3D Curved AMOLED display, a powerful 4,780mAh battery, and 30W wireless charging.
Mi Note 10 Lite offers a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, a versatile 64MP quad camera setup, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and a large-capacity 5,260mAh battery.
Both products offer a selection of great features and scale new heights of premium smartphone experience, as per a media release.
Mi 10 will be available in two colour variants — Twilight grey and Coral Green in 8GB + 256GB variant at a price of Rs 89,999.
Mi Note 10 Lite is offered in 6GB + 128GB variant and three colour options: Midnight Black, Glacier White and Nebula Purple at Rs 44,999. Both phones will be available for purchase across offline stores, retail partners and online partners Daraz and Sastodeal very soon.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government, escalating tensions with China Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 The Government of Nepal has extended the tenure of an investigation commission formed to probe the activities of Bal Mandir (a children’s organisation) and children’s homes by a month for the second time. A notice published by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Ci Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic". Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Ani Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has assured that the issues of the mountaineering sector will be addressed through the new Tourism Act, which is currently in the discussion phase. Addressing the 13th International Sagarmatha Day today, Minister Bhattarai said, “We are hol Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting is taking place at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Main agenda of the meeting is to discuss the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). It has been learnt that Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black man's neck to the street was charged with murder on Friday in the man's death, an incident that has unleashed four nights of violent protests. Derek Chauvin, who was dismissed Read More...
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA: As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty US military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests Read More...
WASHINGTON: US health regulators are telling five drugmakers to recall their versions of a widely used diabetes medication after laboratory tests found elevated levels of a contaminant linked to cancer. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that several batches of the drug metformin Read More...