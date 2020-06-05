Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 9 Pro

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Xiaomi has announced the ninth generation of their Redmi Note series smartphones in Nepal. With an aim to fuel technological development and adoption locally, Redmi Note 9 Pro brings support for ISRO’s indigenously developed navigation system, NavIC. Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be available in Interstellar Black for Rs 29,999 across offline stores, retail partners and online partners very soon, as per a media release.

With the highest focus on quality, Redmi Note 9 Pro series feature triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5, on the front, rear and on the rear camera lenses. It is protected by P2i, splash proof nano-coating technology which protects from accidental spills, while reinforced corners provide better resilience to accidental falls.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

