Yak farmers urge preservation, promotion of yak farming

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15
Yak farmers have stressed on the need to preserve and promote yak farming in the country.
Forming the Yak and Chauri Association of Nepal (YCAN) on October 8, the farmers have urged the Solukhumbu local government to preserve and promote yak farming in the country.
Stating that Nepal’s animal husbandry sector is shrinking of late, Pemba Sherpa, general secretary of YCAN, said, “Therefore, the bitter reality that the animal husbandry sector has remained merely a source of income rather than a profession of choice is clear to us.”
Explaining that the association was formed to bridge the existing gap between the government and yak farmers, he added, “Despite its immense potential, yak farming has largely been overlooked by the government and no action has been taken for its preservation.”
The association has also urged the central and local governments to bring policies to attract farmers to this sector.
“Due to lack of market, people have abandoned this profession and most people from the hilly region have migrated abroad,” Sherpa said, “Hence, the government has to introduce policies to attract farmers to this industry.”
Yak milk products of Nepal are quite famous in foreign countries. However, the production is so little that large scale demands are not being fulfilled. Thus, there is a need to revive yak farming, Sherpa opined.
The association is also planning to submit a memorandum to the local governments of the hilly region and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development very soon.
As per the association, currently there are around 5,000 households engaged in yak farming but production is very low. Yak farming has declined by 90 per cent over the last one decade and people are gradually getting more attracted in going abroad.
Cheese is the most famous yak milk product. However, the production of yak cheese has declined by almost 50 per cent over the past three decades. As per the association, three decades ago, Nepal used to produce more than 100 tonnes of yak cheese annually.
But the annual production has come down to 55 tonnes at the moment and is likely to decline further in the years to come. The production of yak milk products dropped after 1980, as yak farming declined.
A version of this article appears in print on October 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
MOGADISHU: At least 13 Somali troops have died after the army attacked militant group al Shabaab in jungle and farms near the district of Afgoye northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, a military official said. Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's internationally-recognised c Read More...
POKHARA: The Pokhara Metropolitan City has stopped providing all services except the most essential ones after coronavirus infection was confirmed in some of its employees. Mayor Man Bahadur GC, through a notice today, said services other than the most essential ones have been suspended until f Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today administered the oath of office and secrecy to the three newly appointed ministers. Three new ministers — Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Lilanath Shrestha — were inducted in the federal Cabinet on the recommendation of Prime Mi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three persons were critically injured after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house in Naya Bazaar, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-16 today. According to Metropolitan Police Circle (MPC), Sohrakhutte, the LPG cylinder gas exploded in a house near Phalphul Chok, in Read More...
BENGALURU/KOLKATA: Already on track to overtake the United States with the world’s most novel coronavirus infections, India is bracing for a surge of cases in coming weeks as it heads into its main holiday season with an economy freed of virus restrictions. The recent experience of the southern Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3749 additional coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 121,745. There are currently 36,533 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,825 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,237,636 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out. A Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,935 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the total new cases, 1,693 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 134 and 108 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...