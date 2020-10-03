Yeti Airlines announces Simara flights from October 7

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2
Yeti Airlines has announced it is operating flights in the Kathmandu-Simara route from October 7.
It had started the flights to Simara in 2008, however, the service was halted the same year. Now, after a hiatus of 12 long years, Yeti Airlines is resuming its commercial flights to Simara from Kathmandu.
According to Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson for the airline, the company will be operating two flights a day in the sector in the initial phase.
“Due to the several reasons we had to halt the flight operation in the Simara route. However, we have now decided to relaunch the service addressing the passengers’ demand,” he said, “We will be operating two flights a day from October 7 and in the future the flight schedule will be changed depending on the demand.”
As per him, the airline company has set the promotional airfare for the Kathmandu-Simara sector at Rs 2,800 per person. The airfare might change in the coming days.
Passengers can book flight tickets directly from sales office of the airline company or use its official mobile application.
The tickets can be booked from authorised travel agencies too.
“During this pandemic, we’d like to assure our passengers that we are adopting all safety precautions,” he added.
On the occasion of its 22nd anniversary, Yeti Airlines has started this service as per the company’s strategy of expanding flight services. It will be operating Jetstream-41 aircraft in this route.
Yeti Airlines is providing flight service in domestic sector with its fleet of 14 aircraft, including five ATR-72, five Jetstream and four Twin Otter aircraft of its sister organisation Tara Air.
Currently Yeti Airlines has been operating flights to Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Bhairahawa and Tumlingtar. Similarly, Tara Air, has been operating flights in rural areas — Lukla, Phaplu, Jomsom, Humla, Jumla, Rara, Dolpa and Bajura.
Recently the company also announced more than a dozen travel packages on the occasion of completing 22 years of flight service.
A version of this article appears in print on October 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
