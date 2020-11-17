US remains first choice for international students: Open Doors Report

KATHMANDU: The United States has hosted more than 1 million international students for the fifth consecutive year, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.
The report, covering the 2019 – 2020 US academic year, was released by the Institute of International Education and the US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on Monday. The report also details that although the total number of Nepali students declined by 3.8 per cent in 2019, Nepal still ranks 12th worldwide in the number of undergraduate and graduate students combined.
The United States remains the preferred choice for Nepali students who plan to study abroad.
Today, even amidst the pandemic, the US encourages prospective Nepali students to explore US higher education institutions, the press statement issued by the US Embassy in Kathmandu said. These institutions offer a variety of enrollment options, such as online and deferment opportunities, and as soon as it is safe to do so, the embassy would resume routine visa services so students could pursue their dream of studying in America.
Although international education and exchanges have been affected by COVID-19, the US Embassy in Nepal remains committed to helping Nepali students prepare for their education in the US by providing online resources, the statement said.
Currently, the embassy has been regularly hosting virtual advising sessions, webinars, virtual college fairs, and encouraging students to visit its social media platforms.
The embassy is celebrating International Education Week (IEW) — a joint initiative of the US Department of State and the US Department of Education designed to attract future leaders to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the United States — from November 16 to 20.
In support of IEW 2020, the US Embassy in Nepal, United States Educational Foundation Nepal, and American Spaces will host a series of events. Featured events include: ‘Get Inspired’ programmes featuring American and Nepali Alumni, a student visa presentation, and a series of webinars with US universities.
The week of activities promotes US higher education and exchange opportunities for Nepali students as they develop their educational plans and pursue their goals because an investment in a US degree today is an investment in a successful future, said the statement.
