After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: After actor Arjun Kapoor revealed of testing positive for coronavirus on September 6, his girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora too has tested positive for the virus.

The actress informed about her health condition in her Instagram post. “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine,” she wrote.

Her post added that she is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home. “I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”

Kapoor is also asymptomatic and is under home quarantine.

Arora requested people to stay safe:” I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support.”

Malaika Arora’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0wWvgho51/

