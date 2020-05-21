Attention starved KJo: Twins and mother ignore him!

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is not getting attention from his twins and he is left puzzled by that.

In the latest video of his twins Yash and Roohi, the Bollywood filmmaker has given a glimpse of his children’s activities — that include solving puzzles. The twins and their ‘Mama’ (grandmother) are seen enjoying this evening activity in the video.

Roohi is seen solving a jigsaw puzzle game with Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar when the filmmaker approaches them asking: “Why are you solving this… It’s for three-year-old kids…”

But his mother “is not even listening to you” as she seems busy helping her granddaughter solve the puzzle. Meanwhile the other twin Yash can be seen in a corner for the room playing another game.

And the filmmaker has posted this adorable video — where he is ignored by his children and mother as he films them — on his Instagram page along with the caption: “Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! Not giving me any attention!”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is set to next direct Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Check out Karan Johar’s video with his twins and mother:

