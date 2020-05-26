BTS members share funny behind-the-scenes stories related to Agust D’s Daechwita

KATHMANDU: BTS member Suga made his solo comeback as Agust D on May 22 with his second mixtape, D-2, and a music video for its title track, Daechwita.
While Daechwita is making waves, his fellow members Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook are exposing Suga’s true personality by sharing stories from the Daechwita music video shooting, according to Koreaboo.
In the video, Jin and Jungkook play villagers who get into fisticuffs in the middle of the street. How did this cameo happen exactly?
According to Jin, Suga “begged” them to be in the video. Although Jungkook didn’t confirm Jin’s most-likely fabricated story, he didn’t deny it either!
And it turns out that Jin and Jungkook aren’t the only ones Suga “begged” to be involved. During the May 23 broadcast of ‘Suga DJ’s Honey FM 06.13’, J-Hope also shared a funny behind-the-scenes story.
“Yes, as soon as I arrived, I saw Jin and Jungkook participating as cameos. Actually, Yoongi constantly asked me to come!” J-Hope said, laughing. “He really wanted me to visit the place.”
Suga immediately jumped in to deny this, saying, “No way! No, no. I didn’t put any pressure on you. You’re exaggerating.”
New milestone for Fake Love: 700 million views on YouTube
Meanwhile, BTS have achieved a new YouTube milestone with their 2018 hit track Fake Love.
On the evening of May 24, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that BTS’s music video for Fake Lovehas surpassed the 700-million count on YouTube, according to Hellokpop.
The track was released as the title song of their record-breaking album Love Yourself: Tear on May 18, 2018.
Fake Love is their third music video to obtain the count. Other tracks of the septet that achieved the milestone are DNA and Boy With Luv — the fastest K-Pop boy group MV to hit the record.
