BTS win UNICEF’s Inspire Award for ‘Love Myself’ as most integrated campaign

KATHMANDU: The UNICEF on June 22 announced that BTS and Big Hit Entertainment’s ‘Love Myself’ campaign has won the ‘Integrated Campaigns and Events’ category at the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Awards beating some 100 campaigns from 50 countries.
The Korea Times reports that the BTS campaign was voted as the most integrated campaign for a wide range of its work, including promoting children’s rights, fundraising and raising awareness.
The Inspire Awards gives recognition to UNICEF campaigns that have the most influence all over the world for the past year. For this award season, 100 campaigns from 50 countries were considered for 18 categories. The winners were selected through a combination of an online vote by UNICEF employees all over the world. They were also chosen by a panel of judges.
Kpopstarz quotes secretary-general of UNICEF Korea, Lee Ki Cheol, as having said on ‘Love Yourself’ campaign, “BTS’s message that you need to love yourself so that you can be able to love others is creating a positive transformation all over the globe. I believe this award is the result of the positive influence of BTS since they give children and the youth across the globe both courage and comfort.”
Adding that the award was the result of the positive impact BTS has had on children and teenagers, he said, “As a fellow Korean, I’m genuinely proud of them receiving this award, and I would like to use this opportunity to thank BTS and Big Hit Entertainment for always actively supporting UNICEF Global’s “#ENDViolence” campaign.”
BTS and its agency joined hands with UNICEF Korea in November 2017 to initiate the ‘Love Myself’ campaign, in support of the #ENDviolece movement to end child abuse. The campaign was established with the message, “Love yourself to be able to spread true love to others.”
The group has committed itself to sending out inspirational, encouraging messages and shedding light on violence against children around the globe.
Awards in 18 categories credit innovative, inspiring campaigns of UNICEF around the world. About 100 campaigns from 50 countries competed for this year’s awards.
