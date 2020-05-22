Celebrities wish for safe Eid

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: We are celebrating Eid-Al-Fitr amidst the coronavirus crisis. At a time like this, our celebrities wish for a safe Eid and lots of happiness.

Dui Rupaiyan director Asim Shah emphasises on maintaining social distancing. “We used to celebrate Eid with our relatives exchanging wishes through hugs,” recalls the director pointing out that “we have to follow social distancing now”.

As the circumstances have changed, he wishes people to observe the festival but “stay at home and celebrate it with family members”.

Reading namaz at home instead of the mosque and celebrating it with family members on the premises of his house is how Shah is going to celebrate Eid this year.

Similarly model and actress Oshima Banu will also be celebrating with her family without stepping out of her house. Her message to people is: “You will get the chance to celebrate festivals in the coming days. But right now health is important. So, celebrate Eid at home with your family members.”

Eid is the biggest festival for Muslims. “The first one is Eid-Al-Fitr which comes after one month of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Due to the the COVID-19 situation, the 2020 Eid celebration will be one that will be remembered in history as one of the most plain and simple celebrations with no family gatherings and limited food feast,” feels footwear designer Ahmed Dulla.

He adds, “Despite that we have stayed calm and composed and have been there for each and everyone one possible which is the beauty in itself as a Nepali.”

And he prays that Allah may open the doors of happiness and prosperity for everyone.

