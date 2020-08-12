LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.
Johnson, also known by his ring name ‘The Rock’, earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller “Red Notice.” He also benefited from his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.
Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in “Red Notice,” came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. He earned $20 million for that film, plus another $20 million for Netflix movie “Six Underground,” the magazine said, part of his $71.5 million total for the one-year period.
Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy “Spenser Confidential,” finished third with $58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.
Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star in the top 10, landed in sixth place with earnings of $48.5 million. Most of his income came from product endorsements, Forbes said.
Rounding out the list were “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan.
The figures are pre-tax and do not include deductions for fees given to agents, managers and lawyers, Forbes said.
The magazine releases a separate list of highest-paid actresses.
