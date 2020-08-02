Ellen DeGeneres mulling shutting down her talk show?

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show as an investigation into toxic workplace claims is underway.

The 62-year-old talk-show host has been in talks with top executives from Warner Bros and Telepictures, the company that produces the show about her plan, according to ANI.

Daily Mail quoted an insider at Telepictures revealing, “She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show.”

On July 30 DeGeneres addressed the bashing of the behind-the-scenes culture at her show in a memo to staff: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

She also insisted that the culture as it has been reported “will now change”.

In April, the allegations first came to the surface, as unnamed members of the production team claimed they were left uninformed as to the status of their pay or employment amid the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, accounts of “cold” behaviour from the DeGeneres herself, including from her former bodyguard, began to pile up, added ANI.

This week, the show took another hit when Buzzfeed published a report based on interviews with 36 members of staff. ANI added that Several voiced allegations of sexual misconduct from top producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

