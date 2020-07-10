Farah Khan recalls choreographing Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara title track

Himalayan News Service

KATHMABDU: Bollywood film director and choreographer Farah Khan has recalled choreographing Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara’s title track, saying that the song was particularly close to her as she was choreographing her ‘friend’ for the first time while fulfilling her promise with director Mukesh Chhabra. The song was released on July 10.

Sharing her words in an Instagram, Khan also posted a still from the song and a photo of herself with late Raput from the film’s set.

In her long note, she posted her experience of choreographing Rajput for the first time for the particular song.

“This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together..,” she wrote.

Khan, 55, added, “I had also promised Mukesh chhabra Chat when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. ”

Khan also seemed to be impressed by Rajput based on her previous interactions. And that’s evident in the post that reads, “I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly… I remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show…”

She also revealed that they rehearsed a whole day and “then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him”

She added, “I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it… yes this song is very special to me. thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.”

The title track of the film features a Rajput dancing to the rhythm of the AR Rahman composed track.

Adapted from famous John Green novel The Fault In Our Stars, and helmed by debutant director Chhabra, the film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, as per ANI.

Farah Khan’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCc9QDrAOmN/

Catch the song here: https://bit.ly/DilBecharaTitleTrack

