Farah Khan recalls choreographing Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara title track

KATHMABDU: Bollywood film director and choreographer Farah Khan has recalled choreographing Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara’s title track, saying that the song was particularly close to her as she was choreographing her ‘friend’ for the first time while fulfilling her promise with director Mukesh Chhabra. The song was released on July 10.
Sharing her words in an Instagram, Khan also posted a still from the song and a photo of herself with late Raput from the film’s set.
In her long note, she posted her experience of choreographing Rajput for the first time for the particular song.
“This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together..,” she wrote.
Khan, 55, added, “I had also promised Mukesh chhabra Chat when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. ”
Khan also seemed to be impressed by Rajput based on her previous interactions. And that’s evident in the post that reads, “I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly… I remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show…”
She also revealed that they rehearsed a whole day and “then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him”
She added, “I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it… yes this song is very special to me. thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.”
The title track of the film features a Rajput dancing to the rhythm of the AR Rahman composed track.
Adapted from famous John Green novel The Fault In Our Stars, and helmed by debutant director Chhabra, the film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, as per ANI.
Farah Khan’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCc9QDrAOmN/
Catch the song here: https://bit.ly/DilBecharaTitleTrack
KATHMANDU: The e-transportation service launched to make Nepal's transport business smart has completed one year of service. E-Transportation has been providing transportation management and vehicle breakdown services. Santosh Mandal, who has been engaged in the IT business in the UK, started the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow the operation of public vehicles within respective districts and inside Kathmandu Valley. Amid the wide-spread protest from the public transport operators against government for not letting them operate vehicles, the cabinet meeting held today has de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five new cases of coronavirus infection surfaced in Kathmandu on Thursday, a sigh of relief as the valley's count has constantly been hitting two-digit figures for the last few days. However, the slow but steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the three districts -- Kathman Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Multi-System Operators (MSO) have decided to stop the broadcast of Indian news channels in Nepal. The decision will come into effect, immediately, on Thursday. According to the operators' latest decision, viewers will not have access to any Indian news channels, except for the In Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies dominated the second morning of the first test against England on Thursday as Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder took full advantage of bowler-friendly conditions to leave the hosts reeling on 106-5. England began the day on 35 for one after only 17 overs were completed Read More...
NAIROBI: African countries must carry out more coronavirus testing and make people use masks, a regional disease control body said on Thursday as cases topped half a million in the continent. New cases in Africa were up 24% over the past week, with data from governments and the World Health Organ Read More...
KATHMANDU: On Thursday, Nepal's Multi-System Operators decided to put a ban on Indian news channels on account of their 'unfounded' reports on Nepal over the last few days. As major news outlets began carrying the reports on the broadcasting-ban, #BackOffIndianMedia began trending on Twitter, yet Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies skipper Jason Holder took six wickets and Shannon Gabriel four as England were dismissed for 204 on day two of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. All rounder Holder ended with his best test bowling figures of six for 42, including the key wickets of Ben Sto Read More...