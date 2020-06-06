Nepal | June 06, 2020

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio dedicated to ending disenfranchisement of Black America

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio dedicated to ending disenfranchisement of Black America

Published: June 06, 2020
Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: Joining a growing list of Hollywood celebrities donating to organisations working for equal rights during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in the US, actor Leonardo DiCaprio too has announced donations while urging others to take action.

Taking to Twitter on June 5, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor wrote: “I commit to listening, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement of Black America. I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org.”

Across the US, many people including Hollywood celebrities have been protesting against police brutality against the black community. The protests started after 46-year old George Floyd, an African-American man died in police custody after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck.

