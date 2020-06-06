K-pop boy band INFINITE’s Sung-gyu and L to hold live mukbang to mark 10th anniversary

KATHMANDU: K-pop boy band INFINITE’s Kim Sung-gyu and L will be holding a live broadcast on June 9 to mark the tenth anniversary of their debut.
They will be giving special greetings to their fans, the Inspirits.
Allkpop informs the two members will be greeting their fans via the V Live original series Eating Show, on June 9, the day of INFINITE’s debut anniversary.
This is the first time in quite a while that the two will be broadcasting together as Sung-gyu was in the army and was discharged only a few months ago, while L left INFINITE label Woolim in 2019.
Hellokpop states that the two will present a mukbang showcase, while also showing off their friendship and chemistry with each other, which has lasted for a decade through the live broadcast.
This appearance by the duo as representatives of INFINITE due to the rest of the group still serving their mandatory military duties is gaining high anticipation from fans, with the portal reporting that the broadcast has already surpassed 27.5 million hearts on V Live.
Sung-gyu and L’s live broadcast on V Live will begin at 8:00 pm KST on June 9.
KATHMANDU: Forty-three persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday. Among those discharged are 27 patients including and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 88,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 132,966 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Member of Parliament(MP) Pradeep Yadav has accused the incumbent All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) president, Karma Tshering Sherpa of bribing Sports Minister Jagat Bahadur Biswakarma, on Friday. Speaking at the parliament, MP Yadav blamed the ANFA Prez of bribing the Minister for Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it is fully committed to resolve the existing border dispute with India. China's statement of commitment to address the current 'standoff' with mutual cooperation precedes the upcoming talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials. Read More...
MADRID: Spain will further ease a coronavirus lockdown in its two biggest cities from Monday, but will not start opening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1, the government said on Friday. Health Minister Salvador Illa said some restrictions would be lifted in Madrid and Barcelona, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Most parts of Nepal will experience rainfall until Saturday, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. The change in weather can be credited to the influence of the low pressure area formed after the weakening of the Cyclone Nisarga that developed in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Repair works of roads in the Kathmandu Valley have been almost complete. The road maintenance started from mid April amidst the nationwide lockdown. Out of the target of repairing 41 kilometres in the fiscal year of 2019/20, overlaying of more than 40 kilometres has been carried out, t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 will be out on Saturday, the US embassy in Nepal stated. It has been learnt that the results of the visa lottery will be available at 9:45 pm on Saturday. Furthermore, it was informed by the embassy that the appli Read More...