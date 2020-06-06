K-pop boyband BTS rank 48 on Forbes world’s highest-paid celebs list

KATHMANDU: Forbes has named BTS as one of Top 50 highest-paid celebrities in the world on its latest annual list out on June 4.
The K-pop band is placed at 47 on the list with an estimated $50 million pretax income. Soompi quotes Forbes as stating, “The K-pop supergroup grossed $170 million on the road in 2019, more than any American band except Metallica.”
BTS made their debut on the Celebrity 100 at No 43 in 2019, and BTS are the only Korean artiste on the list.
BTS narrowly beat Kim Kardashian, who ranked at 48.
