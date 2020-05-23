Madhuri’s debut single ‘Candle’ out

HNS / IANS

KATHMANDU: The wait is over! Indian celebrity Madhuri Dixit has finally released her debut single Candle.

The single was released on her social media — Facebook and Instagram on — May 23.

The track is about hope, and is dedicated to the frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

‘Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here’s my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!’, she wrote alongside the song.

You can see a the artiste singing the track in the music video, visuals of health workers doing their jobs in different parts of the world, and countries in lockdown. At the end of the clip, a message is shown on the screen that reads:

“This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontlines. They are the real heroes today. We need to burn bright like candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together.”

The Bollywood actor had announced her debut single’s release on May 20 via her Twitter account. “All of us are in this together and we will definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity. #Candle releasing in 3 days. Stay tuned!,” she had tweeted.

Speaking about her decision of making her singing debut, the actress had said: “When I was growing up, music was something that played an integral part in our household. It gave me the inspiration to be a part of so many amazing things in life. So on my birthday, I decided to release the teaser and share the sneak peek of the song with my fans.”

“I thought it was time to give my fans a gift for all the love and support they have showered upon me over the years. We all are going through a difficult time. Hence, we decided that it would be a nice idea to release the song now. The music and its lyrics bring so much positivity and define hope for me. I really wish everybody gets the same vibe from it,” she had written.

Take a look at Candle here, https://www.instagram.com/p/CAhSi2THz7D/

