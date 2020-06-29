Neha Kakkar becomes most followed Indian musician on Instagram with 40 million followers

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has hit 40 million followers on Instagram becoming the most followed Indian musician on photo-video sharing platform. he O Saki Saki singer hit 40 million followers on Instagram on June 28.

Celebrating the milestone happy moments with her fans, she wrote on her Instagram, “40 MILLION. Is This a Dream????? I Must be Blessed!!!!!!!!!!! Can’t Thank You Enough….. Each one of You #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician.”

She also posted a video along with it where the singer is seen holding a cake and blowing a candle while singing: “Happy 40 million to me.” And other people are heard wishing her in the background.

In another post, the singer said, “Your Nehu has a Family of #40Million Beautiful People here on #Instagram now!!!!!!! Thank You God.. Mata Rani And Of cource Each one of You!!. Not to forget MY #NEHEARTS #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries.”

Check out Neha’s posts here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CB_FWwJDdJf/

