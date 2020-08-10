Rhea Chakraborty moves SC in fresh plea, asks India’s apex court to protect her from becoming scapegoat of political agenda

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood actress and girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media trial is unfairly and urging the top court to not make her scapegoat of political agenda.

According to IANS, she urged the top court of India to ensure that she is not be made a scapegoat of political agenda in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year.

Her plea also claims that the transfer of investigation to the CBI by the Bihar Police is illegal though she had no objection if the court referred the matter to the CBI and even if the CBI probes the matter.

She also connected Rajput’s case, who committed suicide in his residence on June 14 with those of actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma. “Actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) also reportedly committed suicide in the last 30 days, but there isn’t even a whisper about the cases in the corridors of power. But in Sushan’t case, the Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registering an FIR in Patna,” said the additional affidavit filed by Chakraborty as per IANS.

She said the the death of Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately occurred just in the wake of Assembly elections in Bihar. “Due to this, the matter is being blown out of proportion,” the affidavit claimed.

“Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. The petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play could be established behind Sushant’s death. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner is being caused due to constant sensationalisation of the case,” said the affidavit.

Chakraborty also told the apex court that she should be protected, and not made a scapegoat of political agenda.

The hearing on the matter is listed for August 11.

#ArrestRhea, #ShowikChakraborty trend

The hashtags #ArrestRhea and #ShowikChakraborty trended on Twitter as netizens slammed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty holding them responsible for all his suffering — it came in the wake of the questioning of the siblings and their father Indrajit Chakraborty by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“I wonder what kind of parents #RheaChakraborty has..Using their own daughter to exploit men and extort their money!! Such a shameless family run business this is!! #ArrestRhea #ShowikChakraborty #SushantDeathMystery #SushantConspiracy,” tweeted a user.

“#ArrestRhea CBI started der work and soon she vll be arrested.. it’s a demand of entire nation.. not jzt she but der r many more culprits who are hiding behind her.. dey all should be exposed… CBI toh hokr rahegi #ShowikChakraborty #SiddharthPithani,” tweeted a fan of Rajput.

“Why isnt ED arresting her? She is so venomous! The level of venom she harbours at this age, imagine how much more harm she can inflict upon innocent lives with experince gained with time? When Indrani can be arrested,why not this struggling actress #ArrestRhea #SushantSinghRajput,” tweeted another fan of Rajput.

