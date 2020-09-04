Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, filming of Batman stopped again

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the halt of the filming of The Batman.

According to Reuters, movie studio Warner Bros said in a statement that “a member of The Batman production” in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. “Filming is temporarily paused and the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols,” the statement added.

However, reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair all cited sources as saying the person who tested positive was Pattinson, the film’s star.

Filming of The Batman had resumed north of London only three days ago after being shut down in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus, as per Reuters.

Pattinson stars as the comic book hero in the film and has about three months of material left to shoot.

