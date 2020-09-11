South Korean zombie film #Alive becomes Netflix’s most popular film worldwide

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: South Korean zombie thriller #Alive has become the most popular film in the world on Netflix.

Directed by Cho Il-hyung and starring Park Shin-hye and Yoo Ah-in in the lead, #Alive is the first Korean film to achieve the feat.

According to The Korea Times, #Alive was able to dominate the streaming platform just two days after its premiere on Netflix on September 8.

The Korea Times noted that the film topped the global chart of Top Movies on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol, which records daily updated video-on-demand charts for 211 streaming platforms in 83 countries.

It ranked No 1 in 35 countries, including the US, France, Spain, Sweden, Russia and Australia.

#Alive follows the two protagonists isolated in their apartments as a zombie apocalypse erupts outside.

Yoo plays Joon-woo, a game streamer and electronics geek, while Park plays Yu-bin, an individualist who likes hiking. The two very different characters employ their own methods and team up for survival when all contact with the outside world is cut off.

