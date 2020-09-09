Steamy kiss between Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young in K-drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim heats up YouTube, racks up over 200 million views!

KATHMANDU: A passionate kiss shared by the lead pair of a 2018 South Korean drama is drawing a lot of views in recent days.
A kiss shared by Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim has skyrocketed past 200 million views on YouTube, according to Soompi.
The hit drama that aired in 2018 starred Park Seo-joon as a smart and handsome but arrogant vice-president of a company, and Park Min-young as his highly-skilled longtime secretary. When she announces she’d be resigning to focus more on her own life, he becomes determined to convince her to stay.
The lead pair’s chemistry was no joke with the two sharing a number of memorable kiss scenes, but the clip that has been racking up views is from episode 13 of the drama, when the pair spends their first night together.
Quoting SpoTVNews Soompi noted that the views on YouTube had reached 100 million on August 9 of this year. By September 7, it had surpassed 200 million views, meaning it shot up by 100 million views in just close to a month.
It noted that as of September 9 at 5:00 am KST, the video had over 219.8 million views!
The video has also reached over 423,000 ‘likes’ on YouTube.
While SpoTVNews has also pointed out that not only have the views been soaring, the scene is also popping up in related searches on Korean portal sites. Searching for ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ on Korea’s largest portal site Naver currently leads to the suggested related search ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim kiss scene’.
Park Seo-joon’s last project was this year’s superhit Itaewon Class, while Park Min-young starred in the romantic drama I’ll Come To You When The Weather Is Fine.
Link to the kiss scene that’s gone viral: http://y2u.be/f_K5pnQwmBo
STOCKHOLM: Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Privacy Rules-2020, which were recently issued by the government, allow government offices of the federal, provincial and local levels to instal CCTV cameras in public places and public vehicles for security of lives and property. As per the rules, government offices may Read More...
PARIS: France earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in an entertaining top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final. The French made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Police have arrested three persons from Sallagahri, Bhaktapur, for illegally transporting a huge cache of prescription drugs. The arrestees have been identified as, Bishnu Pradhan, 36 and Dambar Bahadur Pradhan, 37 of Baarhabise and Shankar Khadka,32 of Bhotekoshi, in Si Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Chief district officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley, after failing to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders, have sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter. The CDOs, after dwelling on the matter Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Health ministers from member countries of World Health Organisation South East Asia Region are set to discuss measures to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19, ways to maintain essential health services and transition to the ‘new normal’ during its 73rd Regional Committee S Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today. Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to out Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley Municipality Forum, an umbrella organisation of all local governments in the valley, has called for easing prohibitory orders in place in the valley and using Nepali Army personnel at the valley’s entry points to secure the valley. Earlier, the forum had also imposed Read More...