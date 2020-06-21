Support and stand by Sushant’s family and fans, Salman requests his fans

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has requested his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and fans — his request comes as Khan’s fans have come out in his support making #WeStandBySalmanKhan trending on Twitter after a case was filed against him in Rajput’s suicide row.

“A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” Khan tweeted on June 20.

Khan is one of the celebrities to be slammed and trolled on social media post Rajput’s death.

Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter with netizens believing nepotism in Bollywood forced him to suicide, and Khan too had a role in his power play.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning which left the Bollywood film industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

A criminal complaint against Khan as well as filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor among others was filed in a Muzaffarpur court by an advocate who alleges them of forcing Rajput to commit suicide.

Link to Salman Khan’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3eoOXeE

