Taylor Swift to perform at ACM Awards

KATHMANDU: American country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is set to perform for Academy of Country Music Awards — she will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast on Setember 16 on CBS.
According to Associated Pess, Swift will perform betty from her new album Folklore, which has held the top spot on for six weeks on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
This marks the first time in seven years that the two-time ACM entertainer of the year has performed at this awards show and will be her world premiere performance for any song from her Folklore album, the AP added.
Other performers scheduled for the show include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.
