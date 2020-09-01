1069 infections reported Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 40k

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1069 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 40,529.
Of the infected, 34 are females while 725 are males.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,088 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. More than 700,000 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
A fair amount of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 768 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 22,178 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
Among the new cases, 481 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Likewise, eleven fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 239.
On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 39,460 with 899 new recorded cases.
