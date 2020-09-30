1,559 new cases take Nepal’s coronavirus tally to 77,817 on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 77,817 as 1,559 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 1,057 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 56,428 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
As of today, there are 20,891 active cases of infection in the country while 5,248 people are under quarantine.
Likewise, seven new fatalities were registered today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 498.
On Tuesday, Nepal registered 1,513 new cases with tally moving to 76,258.
