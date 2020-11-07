17 Covid-19 fatalities registered on Saturday, death-toll shifts to 1,087

KATHMANDU: As many as 17 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,087.
2,753 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 191,636.
Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 49 million.
On Friday, as many as 18 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,069.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,338 additional Covid-19 cases on Friday Till date, 1,517,343 Read More...
SYDNEY: Brisbane Heat unveiled Morne Morkel as a 'local' player for this season's Big Bash League on Friday, with the former South Africa quick now a permanent resident of Australia. Morkel, who was a replacement international player for the Perth Scorchers for a one-off match last year, signed f Read More...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House. Three days after polls closed, Biden has a 253 to Read More...
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency Friday night after he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. Biden had leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral C Read More...
Decide to cosy up to PM Oli, three other members stay away Leaders present in Friday’s meeting agreed to collectively meet the PM on Saturday and request him to call the Secretariat meeting KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ca Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 After an eight-year-long court battle, Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL) and Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) may finally be able to retrieve more than Rs 1.50 billion from China Construction Bank (CCB) in the case of counter guarantee money for Melamchi Drinking Water Project. “The Zhen Read More...
For the first time since 1988, Southampton has ended a day in first place in England's top division. The team from the south coast achieved the feat on Friday without its best player. Southampton overcame the absence of injured top scorer Danny Ings to beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier Lea Read More...
GUATEMALA CITY/TEGUCIGALPA: The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America leapt on Friday as the Guatemalan military reached a remote mountain village where torrential rains caused mudslides that killed an estimated 100 people. Many of the dead were buried in their homes i Read More...