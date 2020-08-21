182 Covid-19 cases surface in Kathmandu valley on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: According to the Ministry of Health, Kathmandu Valley on Friday reported 182 new cases of Covid-19

Of the 182 cases, 142 surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur logged 25 cases and Bhaktapur recorded 15.

Kathmandu along with five other districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Sarlahi — has over 500 cases in the country. Meanwhile, there are over 2000 active cases in Kathmandu, making it the district with the highest number of total and active Covid-19 cases.

Nepal’s Covid-19 count reached 30,483 with the detection of 838 new cases today.

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 137 today with eleven new fatalities, the highest on a single-day.

