KATHMANDU: As many as eleven Covid-19 fatalities were reported on Friday, which is the highest single-day deaths recorded in a single day in Nepal.

Of the deceased, one is female while the rest are males.

The eleven deaths have been reported from eleven different districts. Makwanpur, Dolakha, Bara, Morang, Parsa, Saptari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Pyuthan reported a death each on Friday.

With this, the nationwide Covid-19 death toll has advanced to 137.

The coronavirus case count today surpassed the 30k mark with the detection of 838 new cases in the last 24 hours.

