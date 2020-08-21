Nepal’s coronavirus count crosses 30k; 838 new cases recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 838 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 30,483.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 13,589 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 579,899 PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal, so far.
Following recovery from the disease, a total of 18,214 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far with 250 discharged in the last 24 hours.
READ MORE: 182 Covid-19 cases surface in valley on Friday, Kathmandu is the district with highest number of active cases
As of today, there are 12,132 active cases of infection in the country while 12,234 people are under quarantine.
11 more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 137.
On Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 29,645 with 707 new recorded cases.
