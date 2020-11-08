21 Covid-19 fatalities registered on Sunday, death-toll shifts to 1,108

KATHMANDU: As many as 21 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,108.
2,817 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 194,453.
Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 49 million.
On Saturday, as many as 17 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,087.
