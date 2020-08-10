KATHMANDU: Forty-four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday.
Among the 44 infections reported, 36 hail from Kathmandu alone. Likewise, the other two districts of the valley — Lalitpur and Bhaktapur — reported four cases each, today.
Currently, there are 824 active Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu, as per the Ministry of Health’s data. The number of active cases in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 109 and 57, respectively.
As such, the number of active cases in the three districts of the valley is inching closer to the 1000 mark.
Kathmandu along with two other districts — Parsa and Rautahat — are the only three districts in the country with over 700 live cases.
Nepal reported 338 cases on Monday taking the nationwide tally to 23,310.
