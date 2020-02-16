500 Nepali students get scholarship

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 15

Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina gave away Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship to 500 Nepali students today.

The scholarship amounting to NRs 10,000 each was awarded by the Embassy of Pakistan at the 8th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship distribution ceremony. Besides scholarship, Samir KC from Pashupati Secondary School, Parbat, was awarded with the gold medal for being the best student of the school. The ceremony was organised at Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Timilsina appreciated the efforts by Pakistan Embassy to create people-to-people connection between the two countries, especially in the field of education.

This, he said, was a reflection of the friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal. Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Mazhar Javed expressed his commitment to further expanding the scholarship programme.

President of Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association Himalaya Shamsher Rana appreciated the embassy’s efforts and said the scholarship programme brought the youths of both the countries closer.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook