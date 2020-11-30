809 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday

KATHMANDU: A total of 809 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday.
Of the new cases, 361 are females and 448 are males.
As many as 615 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 125 and 69 cases respectively.
The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 7,270 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,452 and 641 respectively.
Today, the nationwide coronavirus case tally reached 233,452 with 1,474 new infections.
Meanwhile, 29 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death-toll in the country to 1,508.
