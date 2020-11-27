822 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Friday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 822 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.
Of the new cases, 379 are females and 443 are males.
As many as 599 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 63 and 160 cases respectively.
The number of active cases in Kathmandu is at present is 7,867 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 608 and 1,546 respectively.
Today, the nationwide coronavirus tally reached 1,703 with 229,343 new infections.
Meanwhile, 23 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,435.
