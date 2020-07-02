Abrupt prorogation of House unfortunate: Nepali Congress

THT Online

KATHMANDU: In the wake of recent political developments, main opposition party Nepali Congress has said that it is seriously observing the sudden decision forwarded by the government to end the ongoing Parliamentary session.

‘The move made by the government to abruptly end the session without prior notification to or consultation with the main opposition party is unfortunate,” NC said in a statement issued today.

“There are established procedures to summon and end Parliamentary sessions. Prorogation of house without reaching a decision on important pending bills, and that too without following procedures is unfortunate.”

NC, expressing dissent, further stated that ruling party’s internal disputes affecting parliamentary procedures, that too at a time when the country is grappling with a global pandemic, is condemnable.

“People’s lives or politics for power – which is of prior value?”, Party’s spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma questioned PM KP Sharma Oli in the statement.

