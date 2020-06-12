Advocates file writ at SC demanding inclusive approach for virtual learning

KATHMANDU: A group of advocates today filed a writ at the apex court demanding that the government check the disparity that will be generated on implementation of ‘Alternative Learning Facilitation Guideline for Students, 2020’ introduced to facilitate teaching-learning activities during the coronovirus crisis.
Stating that implementation of the programme will generate unequal opportunities among different segments of the society in terms of access to education, the advocates have demanded that the government ensure availability of proper infrastructure, gadgets/devices, technology and teacher training for students hailing from marginalised communities.
Issuing a press statement today, advocates Alok Pokharel, Barun Ghimire, Prabin Subedi, Anurag Devkota, Anurag Subedi, Subash Pathak, Ritesh Poudyal and Binaya Rimal have urged the government to make all the necessary arrangements, including easy excess to internet service for all, for effective implementation of the directive which is to come into effect from June 15.
Asserting that poor preparedness resulting in ineffective implementation of the programme could lead to a ‘Digital-Divide’ in the days to come, the government has been suggested to correct thepossible flaws in the programme while time remains.
The writ also presses demands for persons with different abilities to have equal access to educational opportunities and that the state should fulfil all necessary criteria to ensure the same.
Initial hearing on the writ is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.
