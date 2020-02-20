Amnesty granted to 329 convicts across Nepal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 19

On the occasion of the 70th National Democracy Day, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari granted amnesty to 329 convicts doing time in prisons across the country.

They will be entitled to remission of remaining jail terms under the amnesty with effect from today. A press release issued by the Office of the President stated that eligible jailbirds were granted amnesty in accordance with Article 276 of the constitution on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The government may recommend the president to waive off remaining jail term of the prisoners, who have been convicted of short-time crimes and have already served at least 40 per cent of the jail term, provided that they have demonstrated good conduct in prison.

Seventy five per cent of remaining term of the jailbirds, who are above 65 years of age and have demonstrated good conduct, may be commuted.

However, those convicted of 14 types of heinous crimes, including kidnapping and hostage-taking, rape, molestation, human trafficking, murder, corruption and smuggling of drugs and body parts of wild animals, are not eligible for pardon.

