Angur Baba Joshi, social activist and educationist, passes away

KATHMANDU: Angur Baba Joshi, a social activist and educationist, passed away today while undergoing treatment at Neuro Hospital in Bansbari, Kathmandu.
She had been diagnosed with throat cancer 17 years ago and a few years later with breast cancer.
After returning from the United Kingdom in 2019 BS, she became the head of Padma Kanya Campus, one of the oldest colleges for women in the country. She became the first woman principal in Nepal.
Born in 1932 AD in Dillibazaar, she was the daughter of Late Pitamber Prasad Panth and Late Deep Kumari Panth.
Married at the tender age of 11, she and her husband cleared the School Leaving Certificate examination together in 1948. She was among the second batch of women to have appeared for SLC in Nepal.
Joshi left for Benaras with her husband and younger brother to pursue her Bachelors in Political Science. She is also the first to go abroad for higher education. She went to Oxford in the UK for higher studies with her husband on a British Council scholarship.
