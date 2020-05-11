THT Online

KATHMANDU: BTS, a South Korean Pop (widely known as K-Pop) band, has won the internet, yet again.

One of the most loved member of the band, Jungkook, started trending on the Internet after he posted a video that gathered ‘insane’ amount of likes and retweets. #Jungkook has become a trending topic with as many as 1.06M tweets in Nepal alone.

Fans of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga of the seven-member boy band also known as the Bangtan Boys, which has led a wave of Korean pop music, have led to the hashtag trending in Nepal even amid coronavirus outbreak.

Boyband BTS had suspended their world tour over worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus and restrictions aimed at containing it.

On April 28, after BTS officially suspended their shows, Big Hit Entertainment, a company that manages the band, in a statement said “Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place,” “Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”

BTS is the first ever Korean band to win a Billboard music award oridinated in Seoul in 2013. Later, it made its way through the US pop market.

