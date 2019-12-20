Cabinet decides to add 114 border outposts under Armed Police Force

Kathmandu, December 19

The government has decided to increase the number of border outposts to 221 from existing 107 under the Armed Police Force.

Speaking at a press conference organised today in Singha Durbar to disclose the decisions of the December 16 Cabinet meeting, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, who is also the government spokesperson said 114 more border outposts will be established for strengthening security and curbing cross-border crime.

The Council of Ministers decided to incorporate the amount to be received by local levels from federal and provincial governments through conditional, special and complementary grants into the budget in the second half of the current fiscal. In yet another decision, the government will distribute financial assistance worth Rs 5.8 million to 119 persons or households, who got injured or lost property during various protests, on the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission. According to Baskota, the government has also granted approval to the Ministry of Water Supply for drafting of Conservation and Development of Bagmati Civilisation Bill. The National Occupational Safety and Health Policy-2019, Sanitary Pad (Distribution and Management) Procedure-2019 and Procedure Relating to Appointment of Doctors or Health Workers on Contract have been approved.

The government has extended the tenure of a probe panel headed by the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police formed to investigate Guthi and government land for additional one month. Brigadier General Nirmal Kumar Thapa and Colonel Narayan Silwal of Nepali Army have been promoted to the post of major general and brigadier general, respectively. The government has also elevated lieutenant colonels Lava Khatri and Rupendra Budhathoki to colonels. The resignations tendered by colonels Deep Singh and Dr Amit Joshi (technical) have been accepted.

Minister Baskota said Shyam Mohan Shrestha, president of Nepal-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry was permitted to receive the Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Order to be conferred by the Government of France. The government also granted permission to the Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa to lead a four-member Nepali delegation for an official visit to Bangladesh.

The government will also provide compensation for seven persons, including Prem Bahadur Moktan, and a health post for acquisition of 25 ropani land along with the right of way for Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track. Upper Sanigad Hydroelectric Project has been authorised to acquire 1.05 hectares forest land in Bungal Rural Municipality-6 of Bajhang district for 30 years for the construction of headwork, powerhouse and other infrastructure. The Cabinet also decided to provide compensation for the land acquired by the government for Phukot Karnali Hydroelectric Project, Hetauda-Dhalkebar-Inarwa 400 kV Transmission Line Project and Rani Jamara Kuleria Irrigation Project.

A version of this article appears in print on December 20, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

