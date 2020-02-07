Cabinet decides to facilitate visa, work permit for foreign workers, volunteers

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 6

The government has decided to designate Internal Management Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs as the agency for carrying out functions and duties of Criminal Asset Management Department until further notice.

Speaking at a press conference organised in Singha Durbar today to announce the decisions of the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on January 6, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota said IMD was tasked with overseeing the responsibilities of CAMD as the latter had yet to be established in accordance with the Criminal Asset (Withholding, Control and Forfeiture) Act-2012.

The Cabinet has decided to facilitate foreign employees, volunteers and workers to obtain visa and work permit. All agencies have been directed to implement suggestions and recommendation contained in the Arrears Settlement Evaluation and Monitoring Report-2019.

The government has accepted additional loan of approximately Rs 22.8 billion provided by the World Bank for Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project. “The Cabinet has also decided to make an amendment in Schedule 6 of the existing Industrial Enterprises Act to promote entertainment industry,”

Minister Baskota, who is also the government spokesperson said.

The government has granted approval to Col Ratna Bahadur Godar of Nepali Army to receive the Overseas Medal to be awarded by the French government.

Similarly, Sgt Tirtha Bahadur Rai and Sgt Harka Bahadur Pradhan of Brigade of Gurkhas in the United Kingdom will receive British Empire Medal from the British Queen. The government has decided to contribute USD 10,000 for preparation of the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 to be held in Uganda.

Nepali Army has been authorised to send an invitation to Gen NM Naravane of India and Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Aviv Kochavi of Israel for their visit to Nepal.

The government will also form various committees for organising the 2564th Budhha Jayanti and the third International Buddhist Conference in Nepal. Also, Ranatharu community has been included in the list of indigenous nationalities as per the Cabinet decision.

Kamalamai Municipality has been authorised to establish sisterly relations with Meishan City of China.

Property and liabilities of Kaski-based Regional Tuberculosis Centre have been transferred to the government of Gandaki Province.

The government has also approved Nepal Urban Road Standards, Regulation on Appointment and Facility of Executive Director of Roads Board and Private Firm Registration Rules.

The Ministry of Finance has been given an approval to table Export and Import Act (amendment) Bill at the House of Representatives.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

